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NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The full extent of Christa Pike's injuries are "still unknown" two months after her botched execution, her attorney said in a new legal filing in a Nashville, Tennessee court.

On Monday, Pike's attorney filed a motion requesting a judge to order the state's department of corrections to allow medical experts retained by the team to evaluate Pike without her counsel present.

Pike's legal team wants two clinical psychologists, one with "specialties in complex trauma," and one with "expertise in torture and trauma," to examine her.

An email from an attorney for the Department of Corrections introduced as part of the legal filing said that such visits would "amount to ongoing treatment, which, as stated previously, is prohibited. TDOC is responsible for the overall administration of behavioral health services for inmates in its custody."

Pike's legal team has requested an emergency hearing on the matter.

Pike, 50, was hospitalized after she survived two doses of pentobarbital as the state of Tennessee attempted to execute her on Sept. 30 for the 1995 beating and stabbing death of classmate Colleen Slemmer. Soon after the failed procedure, Pike was on a ventilator, and her attorneys did not expect her to survive. But she woke up and later began talking and walking with assistance.

"The pain isn't just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul," Pike said in a statement last month. Adding, "I am recovering, and I know that I am getting stronger. But healing is not the same as being okay."

In the immediate aftermath of the botched execution, Tennessee's Republican Gov. Bill Lee ordered an investigation into what went wrong in the death chamber and indefinitely postponed another execution scheduled this year.

Lee said last month he is not inclined to commute Pike's sentence and take the death penalty off the table.

"She's still incarcerated under the laws of the State of Tennessee," Lee said, according to CNN affiliate WSMV. "I suspect her sentence will be the same as before unless determined otherwise by the courts."