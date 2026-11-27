SANDY — A Sandy man is facing federal charges after he was arrested for trying to carjack two separate vehicles at gunpoint before successfully stealing one and fleeing from police, according to court documents.

Gustavo Dee Chavez, 24, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail earlier this month for investigation of two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm and being in a stolen vehicle.

The investigation began on the morning of Nov. 10 when Chavez attempted to carjack a woman's SUV in a business parking lot near 9350 South and 700 East in Sandy. Federal charges state Chavez pointed a handgun at the woman and yelled at her to get out of the car.

The woman exited the vehicle and Chavez demanded her keys, but when she refused, he hired a round from the firearm into the ground, the charges state. The woman then gave her keys to Chavez, who was unable to start the vehicle and fled the area.

About 45 minutes later, Sandy police were notified of a second carjacking in Sandy near 9140 S. 178 East. The second victim told police she was in her car when a man approached the driver's side and brandished a gun at her.

Charges state the woman said Chavez threatened to shoot her if she didn't comply, so the victim exited the vehicle with the keys still in the ignition. Chavez then drove away in the stolen vehicle, but police tracked him through the car's GPS.

Chavez was located in Saratoga Springs and an officer observed him exit the vehicle and flee on foot. Police set up containment and took Chavez into custody.

While police were attempting to take Chavez into custody, five schools — including four elementary and one middle school — in Saratoga Springs went into "secure" status for a brief period of time.

A federal complaint was filed on Nov. 13 and Chavez was indicted by a federal grand jury last week. He was charged with attempted carjacking, carjacking, and two counts of brandishing or using a firearm during a crime of violence. Chavez had his first court appearance on Tuesday.

In a federal motion for his detention, prosecutors described his actions as "two very violent and threatening carjackings."