Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

BRIGHAM CITY — Things move fast along I-15.

Cars and trucks zip along constantly.

But just off the interstate in Box Elder County, there is something that hasn't moved in years.

A 20-foot-tall white cross that is easily visible as drivers pass by stands on a family's private property in South Willard.

The family, who wants to stay anonymous, put it there in 2017 to remember Utah Highway Patrol trooper Eric Ellsworth.

Nearly a decade after it went up, it still means a lot to his widow.

"I am just so grateful for them that they keep it up and do all of that," said Janica Ellsworth.

This week marks 10 years since her husband died in the line of duty.

Some of my kids' mannerisms sometimes catch me off guard because I'm like, 'Oh, there's your dad, you know?' –Janica Ellsworth

On Nov. 18, 2016, Eric Ellsworth was struck by a car while helping with traffic around a low-hanging power line in Garland.

He died four days later at only 31 years old, leaving behind his wife and three young boys.

"In some ways it feels like it was just yesterday," said Janica Ellsworth. "But in some ways, it feels longer."

Much has changed for the family since then.

A cross honors Utah Highway Patrol trooper Eric Ellsworth in Box Elder County. The roadside cross, a family's memories and the voices of three sons help keep Ellsworth's legacy alive a decade after his death. (Photo: Alex Cabrero, KSL)

Janica Ellsworth has remarried and has focused on the responsibilities of raising her family and watching them grow up.

Her oldest son is now a freshman in college, starting a life of his own.

"I have just been raising kids and doing what moms do," she said.

Through it all, Janica Ellsworth has tried to keep a promise she made 10 years ago.

"When Eric died, I promised myself and him, really, that I would move forward because I knew that he would want me to do that," she said. "I know he wants me to be happy. It has been hard and it definitely has been a hard journey, but I'm doing good."

Of course, moving forward doesn't mean leaving him behind.

Janica Ellsworth, widow of Utah Highway Patrol trooper Eric Ellsworth, talks 10 years after his death. (Photo: Mark Wetzel, KSL)

The grief is still there.

"I think you just get more used to carrying that grief," she said.

But there are little reminders of Eric in the three boys they had together.

Sometimes, those reminders come when she least expects them.

"Some of my kids' mannerisms sometimes catch me off guard because I'm like, 'Oh, there's your dad, you know?'" she said with a smile.

She can also still hear Eric's voice.

Eric Ellsworth (Photo: Utah Highway Patrol)

"I hear him in my kids' voices, honestly," she said.

While Janica Ellsworth has her own ways of remembering Eric, it means a lot to her that others continue to remember him, too.

That includes the family in Box Elder County who put up the white cross with Eric's name on it.

For some drivers passing by on I-15, the cross serves as a reminder of what happened 10 years ago.

For others, it's an introduction to a man they never knew.

"I've had people reach out to me and tell me that they've googled his name, not knowing who he was," Janica Ellsworth said. "It's just such a beautiful tribute to him."

In some ways it feels like it was just yesterday. But in some ways, it feels longer. –Janica Ellsworth

For her, knowing people continue to remember her husband means more and more as the years go by.

"I'm grateful for the members of the community and for the state of Utah and the Highway Patrol, for always remembering him and honoring him," she said.

It's especially meaningful to her because of those three little boys who aren't so little anymore.

"As time goes on, I think that's important for my boys, too, that they see that," she said.

Ten years later, strangers are still learning Eric Ellsworth's name.

And his wife can still hear his voice.