SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's attorney general has filed a court motion to dismiss criminal charges against Kalshi after the prediction market company blocked access to its service in the state.

The charges, filed last month, accused KalshiEX LLC of a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; 12 counts of online gambling promotion, a third-degree felony; and a class A misdemeanor of general gambling promotion. Attorney General Derek Brown's office on Monday moved to have those charges dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled in the future.

"Utah does not allow gambling, and prediction markets are gambling," he said in a statement Tuesday. "Kalshi has pulled out of Utah, and if it returns, so will the charges. Every company in this space should take note. If they promote, support, or enable gambling, we will hold them accountable."

An attorney for Kalshi said the company is "pleased" with the motion to drop charges.

"We are pleased that Utah has chosen to dismiss criminal charges against Kalshi, while proceeding with civil litigation," Yaakov Roth, general counsel, wrote on X. "Good faith jurisdictional disagreements should never be criminalized. We stand ready to work with State AGs on responsible interim measures until courts resolve the dispute over who regulates prediction markets."

Utah Attorney General Derek Brown speaks at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Sept. 3, 2025. has filed a court motion to dismiss criminal charges against Kalshi after the prediction market company blocked access to its service in the state. (Photo: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Utah officials and Kalshi have been locked in an ongoing legal fight over whether Kalshi's so-called event contracts — which allow users to predict future outcomes and receive a payout if they are correct — constitute gambling, which is prohibited by the state Constitution.

Kalshi sued over a state law passed earlier this year clarifying that proposition bets — bets placed on specific players or events during sporting events or other activities — fall under the state's gambling prohibition. The company argued that its event contracts are regulated by the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission and therefore not subject to state-level gaming laws.

But a federal court declined to grant Kalshi's request to temporarily pause the law while the lawsuit plays out, and a federal appeals court agreed.

Access to Kalshi's prediction markets remained available for Utahns, and Brown's office sued the company last month, asking a judge to order Kalshi to stop its "illegal conduct" of operating sports betting markets in the state. The office then escalated the civil fight to a criminal one, charging the company and two of its co-founders in late October.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission also got involved, asking a federal district court judge for an emergency injunction preventing Utah from enforcing its anti-gambling laws against Kalshi, but that request has not been granted.

Kalshi decided to block access to its prediction markets in Utah on Monday in light of the court cases, but maintains that Utah lacks power to regulate it and said it plans to resume service in Utah if it wins in court.

"Due to the adverse final judgment in federal court, and the federal court not yet having granted the CFTC's emergency request to enjoin Utah's enforcement actions, Kalshi has made the difficult decision to pause its operations in Utah," Jacki McGavick, a Kalshi spokeswoman, told KSL on Monday. "This is an unfortunate outcome for the more than 177,000 Utahns who use Kalshi. We will continue to fight this in court, and we look forward to returning to Utah once our legal position is vindicated."

Brown is pleased with the decision to pause operations in Utah, he told KSL on Monday, saying thousands of Utahns have become addicted to gambling and harmed.

"I think this is a huge win for parents. I think it's a huge win for students — for anyone that sees that this is a major problem," he said. "I know someone whose full-time therapy practice is literally just helping people stop gambling. ... My job is to make sure that companies follow the law here in Utah. That's what I've been doing. But if someone, in fact, has an issue with this, has a problem — help is available and they're not alone."