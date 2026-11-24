SOUTH JORDAN — A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in South Jordan early Tuesday following a domestic violence-related call that prompted a response from a SWAT team.

At about 1:40 a.m., South Jordan police were called to the area of 10700 South and Topview Road (4100 West) on "a report of a domestic violence incident involving a firearm," according to a statement from the department.

The mother of a 22-year-old woman, who lives out of state, called police claiming her daughter was being threatened by a 31-year-old man with a gun and he was not allowing her to leave the residence, police stated.

"The victim locked herself inside a bathroom and subsequently stopped responding to text messages. Officers also received information that the suspect had threatened to kill the victim if he saw or heard law enforcement," according to police.

A SWAT team was called to the scene due to the severity of the situation, police stated.

"The suspect's father opened the front door and was assisted to safety. Officers immediately entered the residence to locate the victim and heard what they believed to be gunfire coming from behind what was later determined to be a barricaded bedroom door. Upon entry, officers located the female and attempted to take the suspect into custody. On contact with the suspect, he grabbed the muzzle of the first officer's firearm and a struggle ensued," according to police.

That officer and a second officer then shot the man, killing him. The woman was treated "for apparent injuries she reported sustaining earlier in the day. No officers were injured during the incident," police stated. Additional information about whether police found evidence of shots being fired in the bedroom before officers entered was not immediately available. Whether the suspect's father knew what was happening prior to police arriving remained under investigation.

The name of the man killed was not immediately released. The officers involved in the shooting were placed on standard administrative leave pending an independent investigation of the incident headed by the Unified Police Department.