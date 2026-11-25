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BOSTON — A Benjamin Franklin impersonator was set free Tuesday, one day after his arrest in full costume in Boston.

Timothy Kingman, 66, of Beacon Hill, was arrested Monday afternoon on Hanover Street as Boston Police ran what they called a "coordinated warrant sweep" downtown.

Kingman had two active warrants, police said, one for shoplifting and another for assault and battery. He spent the night in the Nashua Street Jail and was arraigned Tuesday morning in Boston Municipal Court while wearing his Ben Franklin outfit.

According to the prosecutor, Kingman got into an altercation with another person back on March 2 at the intersection of Washington and School streets. His attorney, Nicholas Santiago, said the event stemmed from Kingman's "alcohol issues" and that the accuser knocked a phone out of Kingman's hand.

"Since this event, Mr. Kingman has been sober, so he's been sober for the last eight months," Santiago told the court Tuesday as a not guilty plea was entered on Kingman's behalf. The prosecutor wanted him held on $500 bail.

Arguing for his release on personal recognizance, Santiago said Kingman is self-employed and gives tours in Boston as Ben Franklin.

"That has been his source of income for the last six years and he's passionate about that," Santiago told the judge. "Pretty much every day for the last six years, he has been giving tours, doing research of Benjamin Franklin and he's had some success with that."

The judge released Kingman on a promise to return to court on Jan. 13, 2027, and ordered him to stay away from his accuser.

"It takes guts. He's committed. He wears the outfit," Santiago said of his client. "He deeply cares about Boston."

Kingman graduated from Suffolk University, has a master's degree from Northeastern and worked as an electrician, according to his attorney. He was also in the Coast Guard for eight years, Santiago said.