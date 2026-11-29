SALT LAKE CITY — There's a new program at Westminster University that can help full-time undergraduate students get a job within six months of graduation.

The Career Commitment Program is free, and is designed to help students keep themselves accountable.

The university said it already has a 90% placement rate into a job or graduate school within six months after graduation. But officials want to reach that last 10%.

"They'll be on track with their academic programming, (and) they'll meet with the career counselor periodically, starting in their freshman year," said Sheila Yorkin, Westminster's chief communications officer.

The program has checkpoints students need to meet as they earn their four-year degree, including building resumes, work portfolios, and regularly using the school's career center. Students must opt in to the program.

A sign is displayed on the Westminster University campus in Salt Lake City on March 26, 2025. The school now offers a free program to undergraduate students intended to help them find work or enter graduate school. (Photo: Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

"Really, opting in is just them saying, 'I want to be accountable to myself, and I realize you provide needed support, so I will follow the program,'" she said.

If students don't find a job or get into graduate school, Yorkin said they offer additional support from career counselors or 12 hours of tuition-free grad school credits.