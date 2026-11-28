SALT LAKE CITY — You can stop thinking about your Thanksgiving party decorations — or at the very least, stop thinking about one of them.

Introducing the kind of table decoration that, if everyone plays nicely, won't take up any of your storage space once the holidays are through. It can even be an appetizer or dessert if needed.

It's the turkey charcuterie board.

Head to a grocery store for a tall gourd, a big pumpkin and long wooden skewers. Then stop in the produce aisle for apples, strawberries, watermelon, pineapple, cheese, Kalamata olives or any fruit or vegetable that fulfills your vision of a made-from-food turkey.

Your local craft store should have the finishing touch: googly eyes.

Another charcuterie idea could be used for any holiday occasion, especially one that requires formal dress.

Because this is a charcuterie spread featuring holiday dresses made from meat and cheese. And no, they're not meat dresses in the style of Lady Gaga.

Rather they are meat dresses that Barbie could wear, made from rolled cheese and cured meat and hanging on tiny gold hangars. On a tiny clothing rack.

If these don't suit, never fear. There's a world of charcuterie ideas that awaits on social media.

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