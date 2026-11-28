SPRINGVILLE — A Springville contractor who investigators say took large deposits from customers but did not complete the work or offer refunds now faces over two dozen criminal charges.

Mark Stanley Peterson, 56, was charged Friday in 4th District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, three counts of communications fraud and four counts of theft by deception, second-degree felonies; eight counts of theft by deception and six counts of communications fraud, third-degree felonies; and three counts of communications fraud, a class A misdemeanor.

According to charging documents, between 2021 and 2025, Peterson "operated an enterprise in which he contacted customers about performing construction projects, usually fencing projects but occasionally other types of construction as well."

After giving customers a quote for the project, he "would collect a substantial deposit, usually 50%, but sometimes more, and then do little or no work on the project," the charges state.

"He often made excuses, extended deadlines, and promised refunds for non-performance. But he did not do the work and he did not refund the deposits and other payments from his customers. Various law enforcement agencies have documented dozens of incidents involving (Peterson's) fraudulent activity," charging documents continue.

Among the incidents cited by prosecutors: