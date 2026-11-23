Editor's Note: The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Utah News Dispatch.

NIBLEY, Cache County — The deal Ashley Crum received was a bad bargain by most standards: $100,000 in exchange for a gaping cement hole in her yard and multiple liens on her home.

But that was the situation she found herself in after contracting with Emerald Pools & Spas to construct a pool at her home in Nibley. What was supposed to be a run-of-the-mill installation had turned into a nightmare for Crum, an ER doctor, and her husband, a teacher.

She's since spent even more money suing the company and paying another company to finish the pool. The ordeal put the couple so far in debt that Crum says she's now living "more paycheck to paycheck" instead of saving for her children.

"To dig out of this hole will probably take me 10 years," Crum said. "This was just so unfair for them to do."

Crum is one of a host of former clients and subcontractors who lost money to Emerald Pools & Spas.

By its own account, the company could owe money to more than 400 businesses and individuals — including a Syracuse couple who paid almost a quarter of a million dollars for half a pool and a flooded basement, a trucking subcontractor who said he's lost his life's savings and his home because Emerald didn't pay him, and a Kaysville man who paid Emerald $73,000 and received nothing.

The company's multiyear fall has involved two state investigations, the loss of its business license, several civil lawsuits and, most recently, a bankruptcy filing. Consumers, however, argue none of those actions have offered remedy, raising questions about the effectiveness of state regulators.

"Honestly, I've lost my faith in the legal system and justice," said Stormie West, who sued Emerald to recover a $53,000 deposit on a pool the company never started. "I just feel like I'm never going to see any of that money or a pool, and I just kind of am hopeless right now."

While Emerald was burning to the ground, another company quietly rose from the ashes: Blue Wave Pools and Spas.

On paper, the new company looked a lot like Emerald. Business filings show Blue Wave initially listed the same registered agent and address as Emerald. A registered agent receives legal documents and notices for a business — they are sometimes, but not always, a business' owner.

I've lost my faith in the legal system and justice. –Stormie West

Other records similarly link the two, raising questions about their relationship and why one escaped unscathed when the other, and so many of its clients, weren't as lucky.

"They're just getting protected by their LLC, and I'm like, yeah, but it is obviously unethical to just switch your business in the middle of owing people a bunch of money," Ashley Crum said. "It's crazy to me that these guys can get away with doing that."

The Utah Investigative Journalism Project was unsuccessful in reaching the owners of Emerald and Blue Wave. A Blue Wave employee declined to comment, instead directing a reporter to the company's lawyer. Neither of the companies' legal representatives responded to questions, but the current owner of Emerald has maintained the company had every intention of making good on its obligations.

"At the time, we felt confident and had full intention of just to keep going," Emerald owner Andrew Siddoway said in a recording of a bankruptcy hearing, later adding, "You try to play defense where you can, but it obviously didn't wind up being successful as an entity."

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A failing company, a $100 deal and a 'strange' transfer

Things weren't looking good for Emerald by at least August 2024. There was a cascading effect of the company having to do additional, unpaid work to redo or fix its pools due to poor craftsmanship and quality control. Yet the company was still taking on new pool contracts.

"There was still with full intention to get through the hurdle and get projects done," Siddoway said during a bankruptcy hearing. "Between August and October, we were looking at restructuring. How do we get more efficiency and combination of crews and just doing what we could to try to turn things around and meet with investors and whatnot."

By the end of October, Siddoway said, the decision was made to close Emerald's doors. The company had gone from generating $8.2 million in revenue to being nearly $50,000 in the red, according to bankruptcy filings.

At the same time, Siddoway and Drew Wight made an unusual purchase. For $100, the duo obtained 50/50 ownership of the floundering company from Micah Green, a Utah entrepreneur whose ventures include Fizz Drinks and Green Construction in Kaysville.

Both Siddoway and Wight had been involved in the company for years as president and vice president of sales, respectively. The deal, Siddoway said during bankruptcy proceedings, was just "memorializing" those roles, and founding owners and brothers Micah and Morgan Green were only in mentorship roles for about 18 to 24 months before the company shut down.

"We'd been operating in running the business and in all the day-to-day operations," Siddoway said during proceedings. "And so it wasn't, I would say, a last-minute switch."

Siddoway also said that he was not involved with Blue Wave and was unaware of its ownership structure. Business filings, however, show both Siddoway and Micah Green were listed with the company until spring of 2025 and that the company incorporated the same day the Utah Division of Professional Licensing began investigating Emerald. Wight also worked for Blue Wave.

One legal complaint alleges the relationship between the two companies and their various owners is more than coincidental.

"Emerald has simply been attempting to reorganize as Blue Wave, LLC in an effort to avoid creditor claims and to avoid the performance of work to which Emerald was contractually obligated to perform," reads a complaint filed in the bankruptcy case by two former Emerald customers.

Clients also reported receiving texts from Emerald's phone number stating that Emerald was "now Blue Wave Spas."

Bankruptcy filings show Emerald made only a few transfers after ceasing operations, including selling the hot tub retail portion of its business to Blue Wave and all its construction tools and equipment to a company owned by another former Emerald owner.

Siddoway acknowledged during bankruptcy hearings that none of the deals involved much negotiation and that Emerald didn't have its business or assets appraised, nor did they market the assets or approach other potential buyers.

In another deal, Emerald gave $290,000 to another company that previously had 86% ownership of Emerald and that is currently owned by Micah Green in exchange for that company taking over a $345,000 debt to a supply company. It was a "strange agreement," according to the bankruptcy case's court-appointed administrator.

"I can't speak to the benefit for them. The benefit was for Emerald," Siddoway responded in the hearing. "My understanding is that, being in construction, the Greens had relationships there to help with that."

Siddoway, the Green brothers and their companies also claim they are owed millions by Emerald, according to bankruptcy filings. A company filed under Micah Green's name that Siddoway said all Green brothers are involved in has the largest claim listed in the case at $2.4 million.

Filing for bankruptcy and 'a big injustice'

Despite ceasing operations in 2024, the company didn't file bankruptcy until a year and a half later. Siddoway said the delay was based on initial hopes that the company could pay or negotiate with creditors. The case is ongoing.

"(We) hadn't foreseen the extent and the number of claims that would come in, and then it just got to a point that we didn't have, Emerald didn't have, the funds to continue fighting," he said during a bankruptcy hearing.

I tried to collect money from them, but they said they didn't have any. –Michael Veater

John Rao, an attorney with the National Consumer Law Center, said consumers can take steps within a bankruptcy case to get higher priority among other creditors, but that they may never recover all they're owed.

"It's not necessarily a pretty outcome or a good outcome for consumers once a business has filed bankruptcy," Rao said. "There are also examples of people, really the bad actors, who file bankruptcy hoping that they can stop everything and basically get out of their responsibility."

In those cases, the court can dismiss the bankruptcy case to prevent the benefits a business receives from filing. Perhaps the largest benefit for a bad actor, Rao added, is the fact that a bankruptcy will put an automatic pause on lawsuits.

"That could be huge if they're being sued in a lot of individual cases where there are judgments against them," Rao said. "All of that really stops as soon as the case gets filed."

By the time Emerald filed for bankruptcy, over two dozen lawsuits had been filed against the company, including a consolidated case involving several consumers. Other cases awarded tens of thousands in judgments to consumers, but plaintiffs Taylor Spendlove and Michael Veater say they haven't seen a dime of their respective awards of $74,000 and $27,000.

"I tried to collect money from them, but they said they didn't have any," Veater said. "While I don't think I'll ever see that money again, I am curious to see how the legal system will hopefully prevail and provide justice to the people that are impacted."

Court documents show Emerald filed for bankruptcy less than a month after the Green brothers, Siddoway, and Wight were notified of depositions in that case. West, one of the case's plaintiffs, doesn't believe the timing is a coincidence.

"We were pretty crushed when the bankruptcy was filed," West said. "It just didn't seem like the timing was innocent; it seemed like it was planned."

Blake Young, who was the Utah Division of Consumer Protection deputy commissioner until recently, said the reality is that it can be difficult for consumers to get justice if a company goes out of business.

"It's not illegal to go out of business and our country has bankruptcy laws for many good economic reasons," he said.

Dax Crum, Ashley Crum's husband, worries allowing the bankruptcy case to move forward would be a mistake.

"For someone at the state to just grant them bankruptcy or grant them more protection while we don't know where any of our money went … I think is a big injustice on the part of our current judicial system," he said.

'A real whack-a-mole situation'

Emerald Pools certainly didn't fly under state officials' radar. In fact, the state Division of Professional Licensing and Division of Consumer Protection both investigated the company.

The Division of Professional Licensing investigation resulted in the company surrendering its contractor license. Meanwhile, Consumer Protection received 15 consumer complaints about Emerald and found it failed to complete 28 pools. The division's legal action against the company ended in a $70,000 fine — the maximum amount allowed by state law.

Consumers say neither division's enforcement action made a difference for the individuals harmed by the business.

West, who filed a consumer complaint along with her husband, was shocked by the number of consumers revealed by the Consumer Protection investigation. While she was relieved something had been done, she also expressed frustration that none of those 28 families will see any of the $70,000.

Veater said he's disgruntled by the state investigations and that the $70,000 fine simply adds more debt to a company that already can't pay consumers. The Crums, likewise, wish there would have been more aggressive action from the state, including criminal charges.

"I think these guys should be in jail, right?" Ashley Crum said.

The state did not respond to questions about its enforcement actions.

Rao said consumer protection can be tricky for states, who are generally operating with limited resources and trying to balance which cases to go after.

"Sometimes this can seem like a real whack-a-mole situation," he said. "The reality is they're often trying to deal with other criminal activities … sometimes things that are in the civil, and particularly the consumer side, there's just not enough resources to address all the bad actors out there."

For the consumers impacted by the Emerald debacle, though, that reality is devastating.

"We saved for years and were finally going to be able to get a pool, and then just to have that basically stolen from us was just so heartbreaking," West said. "It's just been a lot of stress on our family. This thing that was supposed to add joy to our lives has instead brought so much heartache and pain."