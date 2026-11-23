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A network of newly discovered tunnels and underground spaces, some hundreds of meters long, has been excavated under the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, with yet more expected to be revealed.

It's a highly significant discovery at one of the world's most popular UNESCO World Heritage sites, a magnificent sixth-century megastructure that was built as a church over a Roman temple, and was subsequently converted into a mosque and then a museum. Since 2020, it has been used as a mosque once more.

Today's building, the fourth place of worship on the site after the temple and two previous churches, was built in 537 CE. However, sections of the hidden world now being uncovered are believed to predate even that, Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced Friday.

Last year saw the start of a three-year conservation project at the Hagia Sophia, which will restore its central dome and improve the building's already impressive earthquake resilience, having outlasted both the Eastern Roman (or Byzantine) and Ottoman empires. These are the most comprehensive works at the site in nearly 1,500 years of history.

Rumors about hidden tunnels underneath the Hagia Sophia have persisted for centuries, and underground infrastructure, including a four-room Roman hypogeum, or burial structure, was discovered in the 1940s.

In early 2025, during cleaning work in the vaulted cellars forming the basement level of what was once the Hagia Sophia's atrium courtyard, previously unknown subterranean structures were uncovered.

Nearly 3,000 tons cleared so far

Since then, work has been underway to clean, document and preserve the spaces. These include tunnels, water channels, vaulted chambers, a burial structure and a passage that is believed to be linked to a fifth-century Roman street.

The cleaning process has been documented step by step using terrestrial laser scanning and, as it progresses further, "the infrastructural system of this unique world heritage monument will be revealed in its entirety," Hasan Fırat Diker, from the Hagia Sophia Scientific Committee, wrote in a study in March 2026.

Nearly 3,000 tons of debris have so far been removed from the underground infrastructure and 420 meters of tunnels have already been cleared (around a quarter of a mile). They may extend for kilometers more.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy inspected the site and spoke to the media in an announcement on November 20.

"Throughout history, this underground network has served important functions in water distribution and the drainage of rainwater," Ersoy said in a translated statement. "Through our work, as we uncover Hagia Sophia's underground structures, we are also deepening our knowledge of Istanbul's historic water management infrastructure."

Layers of history

So far, six chambers have been discovered, connected by nine tunnels. Nearly 600 feet (180 meters) has been cleared in the longest of the tunnels. "We think this line may be associated with a Roman road. It runs parallel to Hagia Sophia's entrance façade, starting in front of the Fatih Madrasa and extending towards the visitor entrance," said Ersoy.

The Roman hypogeum, or burial structure, is underneath the area of the Hagia Sophia known as the Vizier's Garden. Cleaning work there led the team five feet below the mud-covered floor. "We believe this section dates from a period earlier than the present Hagia Sophia structure," said Ersoy. "In this way, we are also bringing to light the building layers beneath the monument that span different periods."

Alongside the conservation and documentation work, the goal is to "make Hagia Sophia's underground historical riches visible" by opening suitable sections to the public, Ersoy said, although no timeline for this has been announced.

This "would be one of the most remarkable developments in Istanbul's cultural tourism in recent years," says historian and tour guide Hasan Barış Partal. "Beneath this magnificent monument ıies another fascinating story of Imperial Constantinople," as Istanbul was then known, and "the city's extensive freshwater supply network."

These underground waterways could potentially have been connected to the great aqueducts of the ancient city, he says, and offer intriguing evidence of Constantinople's remarkable engineering achievements.

"I believe that walking through these underground spaces could evoke a feeling similar to descending into the Vatican Grottoes beneath St. Peter's Basilica, where many popes are buried," says Partal. "Although their historical functions are very different, both offer the extraordinary experience of discovering another world beneath an iconic monument."

The current Hagia Sophia was built on the orders of Emperor Justinian I, when Constantinople was the heart of the Eastern Roman Empire. It was preceded by two earlier churches on the site, which were themselves built over a pagan temple.

During its five-year construction, from 523 CE, Justinian instructed his provincial governors to send the choicest artifacts from ancient ruins in their territories to Constantinople for use in the Hagia Sophia. Buildings costs were said to reach around $75 million, equivalent to $1.3 billion today.

Ali Halit Diker contributed to this report.