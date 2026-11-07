BYU-Utah rivalry brings fans together before kickoff

Posted - Nov. 7, 2026 at 5:46 p.m.

Tyrese BooneKSL
 
A poster promoting the BYU-Utah rivalry at a tailgate at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Saturday. The Utes defeated the Cougars, 28-20, with fans being brought together to celebrate before the game.
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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • BYU and Utah fans gathered early at Rice-Eccles Stadium for Saturday's rivalry game.
  • Tailgate lots opened Friday night, allowing fans to celebrate and mingle before the game.

SALT LAKE CITY — Before BYU and Utah took the field Saturday, the rivalry was already on full display outside Rice-Eccles Stadium.

A sea of Utah red filled the tailgate lots, with pockets of BYU blue scattered throughout as fans gathered hours before kickoff to celebrate their schools and prepare for the latest meeting between the longtime rivals.

The tailgate lots opened as early as 9 p.m. Friday, giving fans plenty of time to fire up the grills, fly their school flags and get ready for the 104th meeting between the Cougars and Utes. Both teams entered the matchup ranked among the nation's top 10.

For BYU alumnus Elias Pacheco, the rivalry represents more than just a football game.

"No matter what, I'm always going to rep the Y., and I'm always going to believe in them to the very last second," Pacheco said.

Utah alumna Emalee Lui said the rivalry is something she's been familiar with since childhood.

"I grew up always knowing the U. and BYU, and I would always have, like, BYU fans over, and I'd be the solo Ute fan," Lui said.

While the competition between the fanbases is part of what makes the matchup special, some Utah fans say there's still room for everyone to enjoy the festivities.

"Even though BYU is our biggest rivalry, we welcome them to come join us and hang out with us. There might be a little hazing here and there, but it's all in fun," said Lo Lujan, a Utah alumnus.

For Pacheco, the stakes are simple: bragging rights that last until the teams meet again.

"That's what it's all about. You get to brag that you're the champ of Utah for the next 365 days," Pacheco said.

This year, those bragging rights belong to Utah.

The Utes defeated BYU 28-20, adding another chapter to a rivalry that dates back to 1896.

For the fans who show up year after year, the matchup is about more than the final score. It's about school pride, tradition and the chance to represent their team for another season.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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LifestyleUtahSalt Lake CountyUtah UtesBYU Cougars

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