Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

LINDON — Like a lot of 13-year-olds, Jake Braithwaite has plenty of hobbies, from playing the trumpet to building things with his 3D printer. But over the past year, life has looked a lot different.

In November 2025, Jake was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called gray zone lymphoma.

"I don't think anything prepares you for that news," said his mom, Hillary Braithwaite.

"To be honest, it's been more lonely than I thought," Jake said.

Because of his treatment, Jake has transitioned to online school and has had to limit contact with others to avoid getting sick. He said even everyday activities, like playing the trumpet and walking up the stairs, have become difficult.

Jake Braithewaite (left) and his mother, Hillary Braithwaite (right), are pictured in an undated photo. (Photo: Hillary Braithwaite)

He underwent six rounds of chemotherapy and was declared cancer-free in March 2026.

His family celebrated "to the highest extreme," Jake said, with a trip to Disney, and they even got a dog.

But just six months later, they learned the cancer had returned.

"It was like a train hitting me," Jake said. "It was so unexpected."

Now, Jake is preparing for a stem cell transplant that could keep him in the hospital for weeks, potentially through Christmas.

He and his family are already making plans to bring some holiday cheer to his hospital room, including Christmas lights, a small tree and Snoopy-themed decorations.

But despite everything he's going through, Jake is focused on something else: giving back.

Throughout his cancer journey, the Braithwaites said they've received an outpouring of support from friends, family and neighbors. That generosity inspired Jake to help others facing difficult circumstances.

Jake Braithewaite (left) and his mother, Hillary Braithwaite (right), are pictured in an undated photo. (Photo: Hillary Braithwaite)

"With all the people who are coming over to me and saying, 'Hey, what can we do for you?' Instead of doing things for me, we want to do things for them," he said.

Jake and his family are now collecting Christmas gifts and donations for two refugee families, including one with a boy around his age.

"Shopping for yourself is fun, but shopping for someone else your age, it's been even better for me," Jake said.

Hillary said the project has helped Jake take his mind off the treatment.

"I'm so proud of him. He's gone through a lot of hard things and has taught me a lot," she said.

Jake is scheduled to be admitted to the hospital on Nov. 24 to begin the stem cell transplant process.

Those who would like to help with Jake's Christmas wish can contribute to the family's GoFundMe*. All donations will go toward helping the two refugee families.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.