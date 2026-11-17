Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes
SALT LAKE CITY — Christmastime is coming, and that means it's time to celebrate the most festive Utah Christmas lights, neighborhood decorations and holiday events across the state.
The KSL 2026 Utah holiday display map is officially live, and we need your help filling it with the best displays across the state. Whether your home shines with thousands of bulbs or your street features a long-loved neighborhood tradition, we want to feature it. (With permission from the homeowners, of course).
Submit your holiday display here. Please provide a full address, a name for your display, at least one photo and any special notes (music-synced lights, walk-through details, hours, FM station, themes, etc.).
New displays are added regularly — check back often to see what's lighting up Utah.
Only submit your own decorations or obtain permission from the property owner. Displays will be reviewed and added throughout December. Early submissions help more visitors find your display.
We welcome all types of holiday displays across Utah, big or small, including:
- Fully decorated homes
- Synchronized musical Christmas light shows
- Neighborhood or cul-de-sac displays
- Walk-through light experiences
- Nativity scenes
- Large inflatables and themed characters
- Animated or color-changing displays
- DIY or handmade light creations
- Community Christmas light shows and holiday events
- If it spreads holiday cheer, we want to help people discover it
Tips for submitting a great display
Help your home shine on the map:
- Take photos after dark for the best visibility.
- Capture the entire house or the main feature of your display.
- Mention if the lights sync to a radio station or playlist.
- Include details about unique elements or homemade pieces.
- Note whether the display is walk-through, drive-by, or both.
Frequently asked questions
Where can I find the best Christmas lights in Utah in 2025?
The KSL Holiday Display map highlights popular lighting displays across Utah, including neighborhood homes, community shows and large attractions.
How do I submit my holiday light display to KSL?
Fill out this form. New displays will be added throughout December.
Do I need to pay to get my house on the KSL Holiday Display Map?
No. Submitting a display to the KSL Christmas lights map is entirely free.
How often is the Utah Holiday Display Map updated?
Updates happen regularly as new submissions come in.
Can I submit someone else's holiday light display?
Yes — but please get the homeowner's permission.
Does the map include Utah holiday events, too?
Yes! Tree lighting ceremonies, holiday markets, parades and other festive events may be added as they are submitted.
Are there free holiday light displays in Utah?
Absolutely. Many of the most popular Utah Christmas light displays on the map are free for families to visit.