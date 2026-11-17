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SALT LAKE CITY — Christmastime is coming, and that means it's time to celebrate the most festive Utah Christmas lights, neighborhood decorations and holiday events across the state.

The KSL 2026 Utah holiday display map is officially live, and we need your help filling it with the best displays across the state. Whether your home shines with thousands of bulbs or your street features a long-loved neighborhood tradition, we want to feature it. (With permission from the homeowners, of course).

Submit your holiday display here. Please provide a full address, a name for your display, at least one photo and any special notes (music-synced lights, walk-through details, hours, FM station, themes, etc.).

New displays are added regularly — check back often to see what's lighting up Utah.

Only submit your own decorations or obtain permission from the property owner. Displays will be reviewed and added throughout December. Early submissions help more visitors find your display.

We welcome all types of holiday displays across Utah, big or small, including:

Fully decorated homes

Synchronized musical Christmas light shows

Neighborhood or cul-de-sac displays

Walk-through light experiences

Nativity scenes

Large inflatables and themed characters

Animated or color-changing displays

DIY or handmade light creations

Community Christmas light shows and holiday events

If it spreads holiday cheer, we want to help people discover it

Tips for submitting a great display

Help your home shine on the map:

Take photos after dark for the best visibility.

Capture the entire house or the main feature of your display.

Mention if the lights sync to a radio station or playlist.

Include details about unique elements or homemade pieces.

Note whether the display is walk-through, drive-by, or both.