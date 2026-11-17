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COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The season's first major mountain storm is bringing winter to Utah's high country, blanketing the Wasatch with snow and drawing eager skiers, snowboarders, and even first-time snow visitors to the mountains.

While roads and hillsides near the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon still showed signs of autumn, conditions quickly changed with elevation.

"It feels like it's fall," said skier Carson Flood. But as he climbed higher into the canyon, the landscape transformed. "Coming up here, it's already so white."

The storm delivered the first significant snowfall of the season across the Wasatch Back, prompting snow enthusiasts to hit the mountains before resorts are fully operational. Some were willing to hike uphill just to make their first runs of the year.

"It's crazy how much it's snowing already," Flood said. "First run of the season — we're going to walk 20 minutes up the hill."

The effort paid off for many.

"Dude, this is sick. Skiing in November, you can't beat it at all. It's beautiful," skier Keaton Erickson said.

After a slower start to last winter, longtime skiers said the early-season storm is an encouraging sign.

Keaton Erickson does a 360 off a man-made jump. (Photo: Dan Rascon, KSL)

"This is great compared to last year," Flood said.

Another skier, Reef Heikkila, hopes the early snowfall continues.

"If it keeps going like this, it will be a good season," he said.

The snow wasn't just attracting winter sports enthusiasts. A family who moved to Utah from overseas headed to the high country with sleds to experience snow for the very first time.

"We are from South Africa. First time seeing snow," said Kent Clark, who brought up his two boys, 11 and 5 years old. "We were just surprised how soft it is and fluffy and fun to play in."

His 11-year-old son, Grayson, was equally impressed.

"Loving it," he said. "I just love that it's so soft as a pillow. You could sleep on it."

Many visitors hope the storm is just the beginning of a strong winter.

"This is going to be a great season," Erickson said.

Forecasters are calling for additional snow this week as Utah heads into the holiday season — welcome news for ski resorts and winter recreation enthusiasts alike.