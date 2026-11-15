Utah avalanche forecasters urge preparation as ski season approaches

SALT LAKE CITY — After a disappointing snow season last year, Utah outdoor enthusiasts are eagerly watching early storms roll across the state and hoping for a stronger winter ahead.

Utah's mountains are currently coated in a fresh layer of snow, with more storms forecast this week. Ski resorts across the state have begun snowmaking operations ahead of opening days, with some resorts scheduled to open this week.

"We've had our first series of storms. There's a few more series of storms moving through the area starting this week," said Utah Avalanche Center forecaster Nikki Champion.

While snowfall totals remain uncertain, Champion said what matters now is being prepared.

"No matter what happens with the winter, whether it's super El Niño or we have a dry period, we go into every season the same way," she said.

The Utah Avalanche Center has already begun issuing avalanche forecasts and expects to start publishing daily danger ratings as winter conditions continue to develop.

Forecasters are closely watching these early-season storms as they help establish the foundation of the winter snowpack.

"If they put snow on the ground, with these cool and clear nights, sometimes that facets; it becomes weak, sugary. That becomes the foundation of our snowpack, and that's what we want to pay attention to," Champion said.

The structure and stability of those early layers can affect avalanche conditions for months.

Before heading into the backcountry this season, avalanche experts urge recreationists to inspect and test their safety equipment. That includes locating and checking avalanche beacons, shovels and probes and refreshing rescue skills before snow conditions improve.

"As soon as the snow starts falling, just getting your systems dialed so starting ahead now is what sets you up for success," Champion said. "Start paying attention to the weather, start paying attention to the avalanche danger so that by the time you do want to ski or ride, you know that all your gear is working, you know where it's all at."

Although snow coverage remains limited in many areas, avalanche danger can still exist.

"The low coverage is the biggest hazard right now, but if there's enough snow to ride, there's enough snow to slide," Champion said. "You do still want to start paying attention for avalanches, especially during these storm systems."

The Utah Avalanche Center encourages anyone planning to venture into the backcountry this winter to check avalanche forecasts regularly, practice rescue techniques and ensure all safety gear is functioning properly before the season ramps up.