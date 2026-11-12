Darth Vader's light saber used in 'I am your father' duel sells for nearly $5 million

Posted - Nov. 12, 2026 at 6:52 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
This image released by Heritage Auctions shows a lightsaber used by the character Darth Vader in the film "The Empire Strikes Back."

This image released by Heritage Auctions shows a lightsaber used by the character Darth Vader in the film "The Empire Strikes Back." (Heritage Auctions via Associated Press)

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DALLAS — A light saber used by Darth Vader in the "Star Wars" movies "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi" sold Thursday for nearly $5 million in an auction.

The light saber, which was used in the climactic duel in Cloud City where Vader tells Luke Skywalker, "I am your father," sold for $4.875 million at the Ultimate Star Wars Auction held by Heritage Auctions. The sale marks a world auction record for any "Star Wars" collectible, according to Heritage Auctions.

The sale also established a new auction record for a screen-used "Star Wars" prop, according to the auction organizer, shooting past their $3.75 million July auction sale of Skywalker's light saber and severed hand-effects rig from "The Empire Strikes Back."

Heritage's Thursday auction also featured material from "Star Wars" Episodes I through IX and additional films and TV shows. In addition to Vader's light saber, 27 other "Star Wars" light sabers were assembled for public auction, according to Heritage Auctions.

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