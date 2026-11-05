Utah leaders discuss homelessness solutions at statewide summit

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders gathered in Salt Lake City for the Central Utah Homeless Summit, bringing together state officials and community organizations to discuss challenges and potential solutions to homelessness.

Gov. Spencer Cox delivered the keynote address, emphasizing how homelessness affects communities throughout the state.

"Addiction, poverty, and untreated mental illness in homelessness touches every community in the state," Cox said.

State Homeless Coordinator Tyler Clancy said the governor's vision identified "three key pillars to addressing homelessness": the criminal justice system, affordable housing and emergency shelters, and mental and behavioral health services.

Collin Tischner, a person experiencing homelessness, sits in Washington Square Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday. (Photo: Tess Crowley, Deseret News)

Organizers say homelessness in Utah has decreased by 2%, while unsheltered homelessness has dropped 9.7%.

Carol Hollowell, CEO of Switchpoint, said addressing homelessness requires cooperation among organizations and leaders across the state.

"When we look at working together and really coming up with solutions, it has to be everybody, all hands on deck to solve the problems or else we're going to be in a bigger crisis in the next go around," Hollowell said.

The summit also allowed organizations to share ideas and discuss resources needed to address homelessness.

State Homeless Coordinator Tyler Clancy speaks at the Central Utah Homeless Summit at the University of Utah Guest House and Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday. (Photo: Tess Crowley, Deseret News)

Clancy said the state Legislature approved additional funding for homelessness initiatives.

"This year, (Cox) prioritized homelessness as his number one budget item. It was fully funded by the legislature — which is historic — which is about $17 million of ongoing funding and about $25 million for one-time funding for infrastructure," Clancy said.

The Salt Lake City gathering was the third and final summit in a series of regional meetings, following earlier events in northern and southern Utah.

People experiencing homelessness, or those who know someone in need of help, can call 211 to connect with housing and shelter resources across Utah.