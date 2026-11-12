Are you getting too good at arguing? Here are 4 ways to reset unwanted patterns

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SALT LAKE CITY — What if the biggest challenge in your relationship isn't really about communication styles or love languages? What if it's the patterns you've trained yourselves to repeat? Neuroscience shows our brains adapt through experience and repetition, meaning couples can get very good at things they don't actually want more of, like arguing, withdrawing or assuming the worst.

Relationship coach Dr. Matt Townsend shared four ways to recognize and reset those patterns.

Your brain gets better at what you practice.

Your feelings are real, but they aren't always right.

When you keep revisiting old conflict, you keep reliving it.

Familiar doesn't always mean healthy.

Get more advice from Dr. Matt Townsend at matttownsend.com.