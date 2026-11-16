A very serious collection of fabulously fake jewelry

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo takes a somewhat unorthodox approach to getting dressed. Led by her impressive collection of 20th century American costume jewelry, the Italian contemporary art collector begins at the earlobes, the neck, or the wrist, working outwards from there.

For important events, Sandretto Re Rebaudengo enlists her regular tailor to make dresses from scratch to ensure they perfectly complement a 1970's William de Lillo bib of gleaming red, green and blue stones, for example, or a decadent web of Miriam Haskell faux pearls. "We enjoy finding the particular fabric and matching together the jewelry and the dress," Sandretto Re Rebaudengo said in a video call from her ornate home in Turin, Italy (her other home, in Venice, was designed by film director Luca Guadagnino). "The dress is like a canvas on which I do my drawing… I don't draw, but I put a brooch on."

The art patron and private museum owner is better known in cultural circles for founding the Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo in 1995, a contemporary arts institution now with outposts in Turin, Guarene and Venice. But her costume jewelry collection predates even this legacy.

Sandretto Re Rebaudengo started buying pieces in the late 1980s, when jewels would cost her as little as $10. Today she owns more than 1,000 brooches, necklaces, bracelets and earrings — each one of them American, the earliest dating back to roughly 1929. The pieces have been exhibited, immortalized in their own coffee table book and most importantly, worn by Rebaudengo herself over and over again.

There are no carats in costume jewelry, but that doesn't dim the shine for Sandretto Re Rebaudengo. "I've never been interested in real jewelry," she said. Instead, she's curious about the economic forces that gave way to this plug-and-play variety of adornment.

Before the Great Depression and the metal shortages of World War II, the jewelry industry had a predominantly male customer base. Women couldn't afford to buy pieces for themselves, meaning they often had to wait to receive them as gifts from fathers, husbands, lovers or brothers and rarely got the chance to choose according to their own style. But during the war, restricted materials like gold and silver were replaced with pewter, brass and copper — or even more fascinatingly, wood and Bakelite — making jewelry more affordable.

"I really believe these are democratic objects," Sandretto Re Rebaudengo said. "Because finally with a few dollars every woman could go into a shop and buy a necklace or a brooch that she loved with her money."

These were not simple imitations of precious stones, either. De Lillo — one of Sandretto Re Rebaudengo's most collected designers with over 100 pieces to her name — spent years at Cartier, Tiffany & Co. and Harry Winston before defecting to 'fake' jewels and setting up his own company in 1968 with jewelry designer Robert Clark. What emerged were singular styles: playful and gaudy and eccentric, like cascading gold necklaces inspired by Egyptian Pharaohs, bejeweled geometric collars as big as a 16th century ruff or enormous scarab brooches festooned with gems. De Lillo and Clark eventually made pieces for Schiaparelli and Nina Rici, while Haskell's most important client was Coco Chanel. Today, luxury fashion houses are returning to the maximalist proportion of costume jewels — Matthieu Blazy's flower pom-pom earrings for Chanel, for example, or Saint Laurent's Catholic kitsch clip-ons in enamel and glass.

But Sandretto Re Rebaudengo wasn't much interested in fashion history. Instead, she sees these pieces as independent "works of art" that also act as a dazzling map of US history. De Lillo was Belgian, Haskell was Russian and Gustavo Trifari, who launched Trifari in 1910, was Italian. But they all emigrated to the US before starting their businesses. "Through these jewels you can really trace the history of the United States for the past century," she said.

There's the Trifari 'Jelly Belly' brooch series, one of Sandretto Re Rebaudengo's beloved sub-collections. She holds to the camera a succession of small animals whose trunks are made from a type of aviation-grade acrylic originally used in World War II cockpit windows, canopies and windshields. Then there are the jolly Christmas tree brooches families sent to American soldiers fighting in the Korean War, and the wave of red-white-and-blue patriotic pins that became fashionable during the early 1940s.

Collecting is "in my DNA," said Sandretto Re Rebaudengo. As a child she gathered small decorative pill boxes from markets and antique shops with her mother, then came her brooches and jewels and later, a career in contemporary art collection. The process of buying a work for her Fondazione and a piece for her costume jewellery collection is similar, she said. "It's always important to buy with my heart, but I also buy in a very precise way."

She researches time periods, designers and inspects the small changes in typeface and brand logos to identify exactly when something was made. "You have to pay attention that all the gems or the stones are from the right period," she said. "If just one small stone has been changed, it's not of the same period. The object is not the same."

In many ways, costume jewelry was an early opportunity for women to realize their own taste and preference. Sandretto Re Rebaudengo specifically has crafted a distinct image for herself in a public role. In her early years, she reached for more brooches to pair with her pants and jackets. Today, she skews more towards the working formula of a loud dress and bib-necklace. Pieces in her collection range from $10 to $1,000, though she dodges the question of how much she has spent altogether. "The value is in the object, not so much in the price," she said.

During our interview she tries on a more recent acquisition by one of the few costume jewelery designers still alive today, Billy Boy. An imposing jewel-encrusted dagger hangs from the center of what looks like the Order of the Golden Fleece, the blade even dripping with a little painted blood like something you might see in "Excalibur" (1981). It's a gem, even in Sandretto Re Rebaudengo's collection of gems.

But what possible occasion could you wear such an extravagant, if not slightly bewildering, piece? Halloween? "Maybe when I have a dinner to go to… Or a party," she said with a shrug. "I'll wear this with a black dress." Clearly Sandretto Re Rebaudengo does not wait to wear her Sunday best, or bloodiest. It does give off a "particular energy" she admits, and to demonstrate quickly shouts with mock indignation, "Pay attention!" It's true, the glittering faux sword adds weight — and glamour — to a stern word.