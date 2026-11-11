Loaves and Fishes brings Cache Valley together over food and community

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

LOGAN — A nonprofit in Cache Valley is bringing people together over a warm meal, while also providing something that can be just as important as the food itself.

Loaves and Fishes serves community meals on the first and third Saturdays of each month, bringing together people who need food, those looking for social connection and volunteers who want to help.

What began as an interfaith and civic Christmas meal in 2010 has grown into a nonprofit effort serving hundreds of people throughout the Cache Valley community. Hosted by the First Presbyterian Church of Logan at 178 W. Center Street, the meals are open to everyone. Volunteers prepare food for those who dine in, along with takeout meals for people who cannot make it to the twice-monthly gathering.

"People who are food insecure. We have people who just come for the social aspect of it. You know, people who are elderly and don't maybe get that social time," said Chantel Labrum, executive director of Loaves and Fishes.

The First Presbyterian Church of Logan, at 178 W. Center, where Loaves and Fishes provides a community meal on the first and third Saturdays of each month. (Photo: Todd Kunz, KSL)

Winter brings an increased need

Labrum said the need typically grows during the winter months, when organizers expect the number of people served to increase from about 250 to between 300 and 350 at each meal.

"We just have an amazing team here. It's all volunteer-based," Labrum said.

Volunteers come from throughout the community, including high school students, congregations and local organizations. For many, the opportunity to serve becomes something they want to continue. One volunteer described how people return after their first experience and ask to become more involved.

"They say, 'I want to do this more often. Can I join the meal team?'" said Kathy Chudoba, a meal planner and volunteer with Loaves and Fishes.

More than a meal

Food for the Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is offered on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the First Presbyterian Church of Logan at 178 W. Center. (Photo: Todd Kunz, KSL)

Chudoba said the experience can be impactful for both volunteers and guests. She remembers one couple who regularly attended, making the meal their version of date night because it was affordable. They eventually got married and even held their wedding reception at the church where the meals are served. Chudoba said stories like this show how Loaves and Fishes provides more than food.

"That emotional need, that desire for community and connection. That's why Loaves and Fishes was formed, not just to provide food for the belly, but food for the heart," she said.

Loaves and Fishes receives help from the Cache Valley Food Pantry and area businesses, but organizers also welcome volunteers and donations. Learn more about how to help through the organization's website.