Red Cross urges Utahns to check smoke alarms as daylight saving time ends

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WEST VALLEY CITY — As Utahns prepare to turn their clocks back this weekend, the American Red Cross is encouraging families to take a few minutes to check their smoke alarms ahead of the winter fire season.

"In November and December, we see a huge increase, about 20% increase nationwide in home fires," said Jeremiah Lafranca, executive director of the American Red Cross Greater Salt Lake Chapter. "That's because a lot more people are cooking; they've got heating sources that they're using in their homes."

So far this year, Red Cross volunteers have responded to about 140 home fires across Utah.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, working smoke alarms can reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by about 60%. Families may have less than two minutes to escape once a fire starts, making those early warnings especially important.

"We just want people to have smoke alarms that are working, so we ask that people check those this weekend and kind of start that habit to really make sure that they're staying safe," Lafranca said.

How to keep your home safe

The Red Cross recommends testing smoke alarms every month by pressing the test button and making sure they sound.

Smoke alarms should be replaced once they reach 10 years old, even if they still appear to be working. For alarms with replaceable batteries, batteries should be changed every six months.

It's also important to have enough alarms throughout the home, Lafranca said, including on every level, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas.

Free smoke alarms available

For Utahns who don't have enough working smoke alarms or need help checking them, the Red Cross offers free smoke alarm installations.

Volunteers can install up to three smoke alarms in a home at no cost.

The organization also offers specialized alert devices, including bed shakers, for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about the program, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit SoundTheAlarm.org/Utah.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks turn back one hour.