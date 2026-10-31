Mother-daughter duo creates pirate Halloween displays

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Utah County homes are bringing a little Disneyland magic to Halloween, thanks to a mother-daughter duo who have turned their love of decorating into an annual tradition.

Staci Gifford, of Eagle Mountain, and her daughter, Kailee Burdette, of Saratoga Springs, have spent nearly a decade transforming their homes into elaborate Pirates of the Caribbean-themed Halloween displays.

The tradition began when Gifford's children were young, starting with a few homemade decorations.

"I started decorating our yard when my kids were little. I started with three little scarecrows, dressed in my kids' clothes, holding hands, and then it just kind of blossomed from there," Gifford said.

Since 2018, the two have continued building on that tradition of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" by adding new decorations, homemade props and animatronics each year.

Gifford's display, called "Pirates of Thunder Gulch," is located in Eagle Mountain. Burdette's display, "Pirates of Utah Lake," is in Saratoga Springs.

Burdette said she began sharing videos of her display on social media, helping attract visitors from outside her neighborhood.

"I actually started posting on social media. So we get a ton of people that come from all over. We have people that bike all the way down here. They come to look at all the decorations. Our neighborhood, we get a pretty big following. We have tons of kids that come," Burdette said.

While the displays are impressive during the day, the two say they really come to life after the sun goes down, with illuminated decorations, moving pirate characters and other animated scenes.

The "Pirates of Utah Lake" display at Kailee Burdette's home in Saratoga Springs, Saturday. Burdette's displays have gone viral thanks to social media. (Photo: Istvan Bartos, KSL)

At Burdette's home, visitors can also search for hidden Mickey Mouse figures and Disney Easter eggs throughout the yard. Children who find all the hidden Mickeys can receive a special treasure.

Burdette also makes hundreds of Disney churros and popcorn to hand out to visitors on Halloween.

For some families, the experience has become part of their Halloween plans.

Lexis Elder, who visited the display, said her family discovered the attraction online.

"We actually came here last time because we found it on a couple of social media apps," Elder said.

And after getting a churro, she had a simple review: "Oh, they're good."

For Gifford, the displays are about more than decorations. She said Halloween is an opportunity for families to spend time together and create lasting memories.

"Parents take their kids out, and they actually spend time with them trick-or-treating. They help them with their costumes. I think it's just a really fun time for families to grow close," Gifford said.

Where to find the displays: