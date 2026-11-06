Utah ski resorts ramp up for winter as eager skiers await opening day

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ski resorts haven't opened for the season yet, but that is not stopping some eager skiers from finding ways to get on snow early.

University of Utah student Mac Harrington and Westminster student Jace McAdams are among those counting down the days until the lifts start turning.

"When I was deciding where I wanted to go to college, the University of Utah was my top choice because of the proximity to the mountains and the great skiing they have to offer here," Harrington said.

Both students moved to Utah in part because of the state's reputation for world-class snow.

"I've just heard it's the best snow in the U.S.," McAdams said. "At least it's the place to be. Last year wasn't the greatest, but it's supposed to be a good year this year, so I'm excited."

Utah resorts are ready too

While skiers eagerly await opening day, resorts have spent months preparing for the season.

At Brighton Resort, staff have been working since last spring to inspect equipment and get operations ready.

"It's something that we've been working on all summer long, pretty much since closing day last year," said Jared Winkler, vice president of marketing for Brighton Resort. "We go through and make sure we have everything up to snuff."

Jared Winkler, vice president of Brighton Resorts Marketing, discusses current conditions and his hopes for future conditions. (Photo: Mark Wetzel, KSL)

The resort is now waiting for conditions that will allow snowmaking or bring natural snowfall.

"If you have cold temperatures, you can make snow," Winkler said. "If you have moisture with the cold temperatures, natural snow comes. We'll take it either way."

Winkler said roughly 1,000 employees have completed training and orientation ahead of the season.

"Now that that's been done and we have a staff of employees just waiting to go to work, they're just waiting for that call," he said.

The wait has been harder for some skiers, who have already begun finding patches of snow and constructing small features to practice tricks ahead of opening day.

"It's been a great time, and it's finally nice to have been getting on snow, hitting some PVC, making some edits and that sort of thing," McAdams said.

Brighton officials said they are targeting an opening in the third week of November, weather permitting. Until then, Utah's most dedicated skiers appear content creating their own opportunities to get an early taste of winter.