32 Americans named as Rhodes scholars have variety of interests, from space junk to art history

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WASHINGTON — A college senior who wants to clean up debris pollution in Earth's orbit and a student who has researched AI use in healthcare are among the 32 Americans named as 2027 Rhodes scholars.

The winners, who were announced on Saturday, have a variety of interests, from bioelectronics to water scarcity to art history. They were chosen from 238 finalists who emerged from more than 1,000 candidates who received formal endorsements from their colleges and universities for the honor.

The students will attend the University of Oxford in England as part of the Rhodes scholar program, which awards more than 100 scholarships worldwide each year for students to pursue two to three years of graduate studies.

Two students are the first-ever Rhodes scholars from their schools — Prairie View A&M University in Texas and The Citadel — The Military College of South Carolina. Harvard University led the way with four 2027 Rhodes scholars, followed by Yale and Princeton with three each.

The winners include:

Evan Garrison, of Webb City, Missouri, a senior at Mississippi State University majoring in aerospace engineering and mathematics. His research includes designing ways to detect objects in space, with an interest in cleaning up orbital debris known as "space junk." He plans to study mathematical modeling, scientific computing and global governance and diplomacy at Oxford.

Asuka Koda, of New York City, a senior at Yale University majoring in mathematics and philosophy. She has researched AI adoption in healthcare and has been a health and science writer for CNN. She plans to study social science of the internet and international health and tropical medicine at Oxford.

Michael Bueker, from Wellesley, Massachusetts, a senior at Dartmouth College majoring in biomedical engineering. His research has focused on biodegradable, implantable neural stimulators and other ultrathin bioelectronic devices. He also grows giant pumpkins. At Oxford, he intends to study engineering science.

Elizabeth Koenck, of Aurora, Colorado, a senior at Georgetown University majoring in foreign service. Her research has examined water scarcity problems across the Middle East, North Africa and the Colorado River Basin. She plans to pursue degrees in migration studies and water science, policy and management at Oxford.

Sabrina Soriano, of Azusa, California, a senior at Yale University majoring in art history. Her research includes 19th-century French painting, with a focus on the relationship between art, religion and cultural identity. She plans to study history of art and visual culture and visual, material and museum anthropology at Oxford.

Named after British imperialist and benefactor Cecil John Rhodes, the scholarships were established at Oxford in 1903. The program has more than 8,000 alumni, many of whom have pursued careers in government, education, the arts and social justice.