Minnesota food shelf gets 2.5-ton honey donation ahead of holiday baking season

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is seeing one of the highest needs for food assistance ever right now.

According to Feeding America, more than 676,000 Minnesotans are facing hunger — 207,000 of them are children. One in five Minnesotans also can't afford the food they need.

Staff at Second Harvest Heartland in Brooklyn Park say every single type of donation matters.

"We want to make sure we have enough food for everyone," said Erica Campbell, the chief development officer for Second Harvest Heartland, the state's largest food bank. She says the demand is growing as the holiday season approaches.

"Last year, we put out a record-breaking amount of pounds into the community. Nearly 172 million pounds," said Campbell.

The nonprofit says food banks across the state totaled 9 million visits last year. This year, the number is expected to be beaten.

On Friday morning, Sue Bee Honey and Cub Foods donated nearly 2.5 tons of honey, a vital ingredient that helps people continue to bake and support their families as normal during the holidays.

"Every donation matters," Campbell said. "We want the holidays to feel special for everyone. When someone is really struggling, the last thing they want to do is skimp on the things that make it special. This is the time of year we want people to feel the connection with the community, as well as their kids, family. And to be able to provide an extra sweet opportunity for that makes a difference."

Campbell reminds people that it's OK to ask for help.

"It's OK to ask for help, and it's OK to seek support from a food shelf," said Campbell.

Second Harvest Heartland says it couldn't operate without donations or volunteers.