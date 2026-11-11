Benson Boone added to NHL's Winter Classic plans in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Another big local performer is set to perform as part of Utah hosting this year's NHL Winter Classic.

Pop star and Utah resident Benson Boone will perform during the first intermission of the Utah Mammoth's first outdoor game, taking place at Rice-Eccles Stadium on New Year's Eve, the league announced on Wednesday.

"Boone will bring his signature high-energy spirit and beloved pop anthems to the first intermission," NHL officials said.

Boone is best known for his smash hit "Beautiful Things," which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard charts in 2024 and has since become a 12-time platinum single.

His latest album, "American Heart," also peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. last year, and he has more than 36.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

He's also known for his enthusiastic live performances, which often include backflips, landing him a Super Bowl ad and inspiring a "Saturday Night Live" parody — on top of him being a musical performer on the show last year.

Boone last performed in Utah during the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, months after he wrapped up his "American Heart Tour" with three shows at the Delta Center.

Wednesday's announcement comes after Smith Entertainment Group, the Mammoth's owner, announced that Post Malone will co-headline a New Year's Eve Festival at the downtown Delta Center after the Winter Classic ends on Dec. 31.

It's part of four straight days of events at the arena to close out 2026 and ring in 2027, which it calls "Winter Weekend." Tickets for the event and NHL Winter Classic are still available.