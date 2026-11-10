Annual 'Heart Gallery' on display at Utah Capitol to benefit Utah foster kids

Posted - Nov. 10, 2026 at 7:05 a.m.

Staff
 
Some of the photos of children in Utah's foster care system were on display at the Utah Capitol for the annual Raise the Future "Heart Gallery."

Some of the photos of children in Utah's foster care system were on display at the Utah Capitol for the annual Raise the Future "Heart Gallery." (Jason Hammer, KSL)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Portraits of children in Utah's foster care system were recently on display at the capitol rotunda as part of Raise the Future's annual Heart Gallery.

The Heart Gallery is intended to highlight the children and their journeys.

Raise the Future partnered with professional photographers to capture 24 head shots. Bry Cox said he was looking for something special as he took 14 of the head shots on display.

"Everything I do is about lighting somebody exactly right, but really, in the end what I'm trying to do is capture their inner light," he said.

Right now there are nearly 2,000 children in Utah who are looking for their forever family. More information is available at Raise the Future's website.

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