Annual 'Heart Gallery' on display at Utah Capitol to benefit Utah foster kids

SALT LAKE CITY — Portraits of children in Utah's foster care system were recently on display at the capitol rotunda as part of Raise the Future's annual Heart Gallery.

The Heart Gallery is intended to highlight the children and their journeys.

Raise the Future partnered with professional photographers to capture 24 head shots. Bry Cox said he was looking for something special as he took 14 of the head shots on display.

"Everything I do is about lighting somebody exactly right, but really, in the end what I'm trying to do is capture their inner light," he said.

Right now there are nearly 2,000 children in Utah who are looking for their forever family. More information is available at Raise the Future's website.