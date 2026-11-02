Utah HEAT program offers utility assistance as heating costs rise

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SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures drop, heating bills can go up. And this winter, families could be paying even more to keep their homes warm.

"There was a national report released that stated, on average, families are going to be paying about a 9% increase for their heating this year compared to last year, and for our low-income families, that's a huge portion of their household income," said Michael Murdock, Utah's HEAT program manager.

The Home Energy Assistance Target program, a federally funded program administered by the Utah Department of Workforce Services, helps qualifying low-income households pay a portion of their utility bills.

The program began processing applications from the general public on Nov. 1, after giving priority to seniors, people with disabilities and families with young kids in October.

Last year, the program helped about 18,000 Utah families. But Murdock said the program received about half its usual number of applications in October, raising concerns that some families may not know assistance is available.

"We're trying to help as many families as possible," Murdock said. "So if there's any concern that you may not be able to heat your home this winter, apply."

How to apply

Utahns can apply for HEAT assistance online. Applications are typically processed within 15 to 20 days.

Eligible households can receive a one-time benefit averaging about $500, with payments typically sent directly to their utility providers. Eligibility is primarily based on household income, which must generally be at or below 150% of the federal poverty level. For example, Murdock said a family of four earning less than approximately $4,100 per month may qualify for assistance.

The program operates year-round, providing assistance with both heating and cooling costs.

"We are open, the HEAT program has its funding, and we're ready to help any family struggling to heat their home this winter," Murdock said.

Simple ways to lower heating bills

Even for families who don't qualify for financial assistance, Murdock said there are steps homeowners and renters can take to reduce their heating costs.

He recommends keeping thermostats between 68 and 72 degrees while at home and lowering the temperature when away.

Other tips include opening blinds during the day to allow sunlight to naturally warm the home and changing furnace filters every two to three months.

"Simple things like that will save you a ton of money on your heating bill," Murdock said.