Logan warming center opens for 5th season, adds space for families

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LOGAN — As temperatures begin to drop, the William A. Burnard Warming Center is opening for its fifth season, providing people experiencing homelessness a place to escape the cold during the winter.

The warming center operates inside St. John's Episcopal Church at 85 E. 100 North in Logan. It is named after the grandfather of the nonprofit's founder.

"Knowing that we're making a difference in people's lives is very powerful," said Heather Crockett, executive director of the William A. Burnard Warming Center.

The nonprofit's mission is to provide shelter, compassionate care and pathways to stability for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

The need is great, according to Crockett.

Preparing a cot with a blanket and a sheet at the William A. Burnard Warming Center in Logan, Utah. (Photo: Todd Kunz, KSL)

Warming center sees growing need

"Last year, despite the fact that it was the warmest winter on record, we saw a 34% increase in the number of people needing shelter. We think it's a lot due to the economy. There's so many different mitigating factors," Crockett said. "The world is really crazy right now, and there's not a lot you can do. But I can do this. I can't fix everything, but I can do this."

The warming center relies on support from the surrounding community, other nonprofits and volunteers to keep its operation running.

"Our volunteers that we get to come here are so amazing. It takes 63 volunteers a week to make the center run," Crockett said. She also expressed gratitude to St. John's Episcopal Church for hosting the warming center.

What's new this season

One of the many stained glass window panes inside St. John's Episcopal Church in Logan, Utah. (Photo: Todd Kunz, KSL)

The warming center will be open six weeks longer this season, operating from Nov. 2 through April 30. Crockett said the extended season is possible because of donations and a grant.

"And that is due to the generosity of our donors and also a grant that we got from the state," she said.

The center also has a separate space for families this season. It has 60 beds available and provides guests with breakfast and dinner. The warming center is also pet-friendly.

At the end of the season, the organization sends guests out with bedding to help them have some padding rather than sleeping directly on the ground.

Looking ahead

Crockett said the warming center's impact can be life-changing for the people it serves.

"We have had many guests who have told us that if it wasn't for the warming center, they wouldn't be here today. You see the worst of the worst and the best of the best. And it's really great to be able to see the best of the best," she said.

The nonprofit is also working on a capital campaign with hopes of having its own facility beginning next season.