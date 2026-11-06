Feds investigate after damage found to 2 prehistoric petroglyphs near Moab

MOAB — Federal land managers are seeking the public's help as they investigate a pair of vandalism cases to prehistoric petroglyph panels within the Moab area.

Damage was recently discovered along a panel near state Route 279 west of Moab, as well as in the Hell's Revenge area northeast of the city. An individual or individuals carved their names into panels in both cases, Bureau of Land Management officials said on Friday.

Utah's prehistoric rock art panels date back thousands of years in many cases, and are protected by the Archaeological Resources Protection Act. Some petroglyphs in the Moab area date back to 3500 B.C., as noted by AllMoab.com.

Experts point out that while vandalism can be repaired, it's impossible to get rock art back to its original state once it's damaged.

"Our cultural resources are part of our shared heritage. Once damaged, they cannot be restored to their original condition," federal land managers wrote in a statement. "We ask visitors to respect these resources and help protect them for future generations."

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the bureau's Moab law enforcement office at 435-259-2131.

Violations of the law can result in significant fines, jail and even public lands bans.

For example, a pair of Colorado residents were fined, given probation and temporarily banned from Utah's public lands last year after pleading guilty to charges tied to a theft and disruption incident at a Canyonlands National Park archeological site in 2024.

Also in 2025, a southern Utah woman was ordered to pay nearly $15,000 in fines and restitution after being convicted of defacing petroglyphs near Lake Powell.

The incident was "disrespectful to the tribal people of Utah," said Autumn Gillard, the cultural resource manager for the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, after the incident was photographed in 2024.