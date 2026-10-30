Summiting Mount Timpanogos beyond peak season

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PROVO — Most hikers tackle Mount Timpanogos during the warmer months of spring and summer. But for Utah County resident Josh Abbott, some of the most rewarding experiences come after snow and ice begin covering the trail.

Abbott recently reached the summit of the iconic peak, climbing nearly 12,000 feet above Utah Valley in late fall conditions. While the snowy landscape created breathtaking views, it also required extra preparation.

"We brought our spikes for our shoes. We had climbing axes. We had ropes," Abbott said.

He said proper planning and equipment were critical to the hike.

"It's better to have everything and be prepared than to show up and wish you had more," he said.

Abbott completed the climb with experienced guides, allowing him to safely experience parts of the mountain that many hikers never see.

"It created a really unique experience for me where I was able to go and see things that not many people are able to go to and have that sense of accomplishment standing up at the top," Abbott said.

The climb is the latest chapter in a lifelong passion for the outdoors. As a child, Abbott said his mother encouraged his sense of adventure while helping him stay safe.

"I'd have a two-way radio as a kid that my mom would give me one, and as long as I was within range and I'd check in with her occasionally, she'd let me just kind of explore around," he said.

Now balancing a full-time job while attending school full-time, Abbott said hiking provides a break from an increasingly busy schedule.

"I've just really grown to love it, especially with how busy my life is," he said. "Being up there, it's just a pause. I don't have to worry about work. I don't have to worry about school. It's just peaceful."

While many of his adventures take place in Utah, Abbott has also pursued hikes beyond the state's borders. Last summer, he traveled to Guatemala to climb Acatenango, a volcano known for its views of neighboring Volcán de Fuego.

"That one was one of my big bucket-list hikes," Abbott said.

Still, Abbott said some of his favorite experiences remain close to home.

"Sharing the beauty of Utah with the world is something that I just love, and being able to enjoy it and take advantage of what's in my own backyard," he said.

For Abbott, the appeal of hiking goes beyond reaching the summit. Whether the trail leads across the world or into Utah's mountains, he said the reward is found in the journey, the memories and the chance to experience nature from a different perspective.