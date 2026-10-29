Honoring veterans and first-responders with free movie tickets

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SALT LAKE CITY — A national non-profit organization is thanking first-responders and veterans for their service with a free trip to the movies.

Veteran Tickets Foundation works with sports organizations, music venues and other organizations to offer tickets like these.

This week, they want to help military heroes and their families see the new film "Jimmy," a biographical drama about the life of actor Jimmy Stewart, which Fathom Entertainment describes as "the untold, true story of beloved American icon Jimmy Stewart .... the most transformative years of Stewart's life ... when he was a combat pilot and commander in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II."

Screengrab from the movie "Jimmy," debuting in theaters Nov. 6. (Photo: Burns & Co.)

The film showcases Stewart's return home, his struggles with PTSD and how making the film "It's a Wonderful Life," helped begin his healing and spiritual renewal.

The organization is offering $1 million worth of free tickets, which are available through their website as well as a sister website.