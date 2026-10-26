NFL-Jay-Z to headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show

Posted - Oct. 26, 2026 at 8:22 p.m.

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Football - NFL - Super Bowl LX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, United States - February 8, 2026 Recording artist Jay-Z reacts before the game

Football - NFL - Super Bowl LX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, United States - February 8, 2026 Recording artist Jay-Z reacts before the game (REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo)

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LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 — Jay-Z will headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show ​in February, the National Football League announced on Monday.

The show at the NFL championship game is the most-coveted showcase ‌in the world of music. US television ratings for the halftime performance often top ⁠100 million viewers and rank ​higher than the audience for ⁠the game itself.

Iconic artists including the Rolling Stones, Beyonce, Madonna, ‌Prince and Bruce ‌Springsteen have taken the Super Bowl stage over the ⁠years. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny ⁠headlined the show at the last Super Bowl.

Next year's Super Bowl will take place on February 14 in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on Walt Disney's ABC and ESPN television networks and will stream on Disney+ and the ‌ESPN app.

Jay-Z's company Roc Nation has ​produced the Super Bowl halftime show since 2019, and he plays a key role in selecting each year's performer.

"For several years, we've had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I've seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show," NFL Commissioner ​Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"When we first reached an agreement ‌with Roc Nation ‌to ⁠produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him."

Jay-Z is known for hits such as "99 Problems" and "Hard Knock ‌Life." The 56-year-old rapper ​has also collaborated with artists including ‌Alicia Keys on "Empire ⁠State of Mind" ​and his wife, Beyonce, on "Crazy in Love".

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by ​Peter Rutherford)

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