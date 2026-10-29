Patrick Stewart, 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' actor, dies aged 86

Updated - Oct. 29, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 29, 2026 at 1:57 p.m.

Sara SparyCNN
 
Patrick Stewart, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘X-Men’ actor, dies aged 86

Patrick Stewart, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘X-Men’ actor, dies aged 86 (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

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Patrick Stewart, the legendary British actor best known for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the long-running "Star Trek" TV series, has died at the age of 86, according to his spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak.

Stewart died in his Los Angeles home Wednesday night, after a "short and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia," read a statement on Stewart's social media accounts.

"We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invisible grace," it said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with further information.

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