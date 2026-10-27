Donny Osmond announces 2027 national summer tour with 2 stops in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Donny Osmond announced his newest national music tour, which will conclude with two shows in Salt Lake City.

"USA … let's make some plans for next summer," the Ogden native posted on Instagram. "I can't wait to see all of you!"

The "Crazy Horses 2027 Summer Tour" will start on June 10 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The two-month tour will end with two shows in Salt Lake City at the Eccles Theater on Aug. 13 and 14.

Presale tickets for Donny app users will be available on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. local time. General sale tickets will open on Friday at 10 a.m.

The Osmond family has a long legacy in Utah, including starting the popular Stadium of Fire concert and fireworks that occur each year on the 4th of July at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Osmond has also recently backed his nephew's vision of putting a music amphitheater in Provo Canyon, which has yet to receive the green light from city officials.