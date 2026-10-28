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NEW YORK, Oct 28 — Rho Nutrition, a maker of ​liquid supplements and vitamins, is exploring a sale that could value the company at over $500 million, ‌according to people familiar with the matter.

The privately held company is ⁠working with investment bank ​Rothschild on the sale ⁠process, which is at an early stage, said ‌the people, who ‌requested anonymity since the matter is private. Rho ⁠expects to generate around $200 ⁠million in revenue this year, the people said.

Rho and Rothschild declined to comment.

Deal activity for vitamins, minerals, and supplements brands is booming as consumers prioritize their health and GLP-1 users turn to supplements to ‌counter side effects of the ​weight-loss medications, such as muscle mass loss. This year, Procter & Gamble agreed to buy vitamin maker Thorne for $3.8 billion, Unilever bought gummy brand Grüns, and Yellow Wood Partners agreed to acquire Nestle's mainstream vitamins business.

Supplement industry veterans Ryan Bishop and George Padilla ​co-founded Rho in 2022. Their products target cellular, skin, ‌hair, brain, ‌heart, ⁠and hormonal health, among other areas.

The Miami-based company uses liposomes, microscopic fat-like bubbles, to shield nutrients from being destroyed by the digestive system, which the company says allows ‌for better absorption ​through the cell membrane compared ‌to traditional vitamins.

(Reporting ⁠by Abigail ​Summerville in New York, Editing by Echo Wang and ​Bill Berkrot)