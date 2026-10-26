Utah County nonprofit to close Heber City food pantry; announces layoffs

HEBER CITY — Less than a week after announcing it needed $100,000 to remain operational through the end of the month, a Utah County nonprofit said it will close one of its food pantry locations.

In an update on Monday, Community Action Services and Food Bank announced that its Heber City pantry will close in November.

The organization is also laying off 15 employees and reducing hours at its Provo food pantry by seven hours per week. The reduction will eliminate approximately 200 household appointment slots each week, limiting the number of families the organization can serve.

"These are incredibly difficult decisions, particularly because we know how much our neighbors rely on these services," said Jessica Miller, chief impact officer for Community Action Services and Food Bank. "We are taking decisive steps to reduce our operating costs while doing everything we can to preserve our ability to serve the community in 2027. But cost reductions alone will not solve the challenge in front of us. We still need our community's help."

The organization said it needs to raise $1.5 million by the end of 2026 to remain open in 2027.

As of Monday morning, community members, businesses and partners had donated or pledged nearly $250,000.

Individuals and families experiencing food insecurity in the Heber area can access food pantry services through the Christian Center of Park City after the pantry closes.

The organization also said staff reductions have created a critical need for volunteers at the Provo food pantry to help continue serving households during available hours.

Information about donations or volunteering is available at communityactionprovo.org.