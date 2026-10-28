GSK tops third-quarter estimates as new medicines drive growth, keeps outlook

Updated - Oct. 28, 2026 at 1:21 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 28, 2026 at 1:13 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) logo is seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) logo is seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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Oct 28 — GSK beat third-quarter sales and profit expectations on Wednesday, ​helped by demand for new and specialty medicines, suggesting CEO Luke Miels' efforts to accelerate growth and ‌prepare the company for looming patent expiries are on track.

The update comes ⁠as Miels steers the ​British drugmaker through its biggest ⁠strategic overhaul in years after taking over at the ‌start of 2026, ‌seeking to convince investors that newer medicines and ⁠cost-savings measures can drive the ⁠next phase of growth.

"GSK has delivered another strong quarter, with our key growth drivers and new launches performing well. We remain focused on operational delivery, execution and accelerating R&D," Miels said in a statement.

GSK maintained ‌its annual and long-term targets but ​said R&D spending is expected to grow faster than sales. It also took a £328 million ($436.7 million) charge related to its savings drive in the quarter.

The company continues to expect turnover growth in the upper half of its 3%-5% forecast range and core earnings-per-share growth ​in the lower half of its 7%-9% range.

GSK's core ‌profit for the ‌three-month ⁠period ended September 30 came in at 54.6 pence per share, compared with analysts' expectations of 50.4 pence in a company-compiled consensus.

The company's quarterly revenue rose 5% at constant-currency rates ‌to £8.89 billion, beating expectations ​of £8.84 billion.

($1 = 0.7511 pounds)

(Reporting by ‌Sri Hari N ⁠S, Pushkala ​Aripaka in Bengaluru and Bhanvi Satija in Madrid; Editing by ​Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

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