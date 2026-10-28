Bank of America plans new branches in Wisconsin, Alabama, New Orleans

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NEW YORK, Oct 28 — Bank of America plans ​to open 19 branches in Wisconsin by 2030, creating 130 ‌jobs, it said on Wednesday, and is on ⁠course to open ​50 branches a ⁠year across the US.

* BofA ‌also plans to ‌open 10 branches in Birmingham, Alabama, ⁠from the ⁠first quarter of 2027, and expand in Greater New Orleans in the second half of 2027

* "We continue to strategically enhance and expand our ‌branch network, really trying ​to reach more of the US population," Holly O'Neill, president of the bank's consumer, retail and preferred banking, told Reuters

* "We choose these markets based on their growth dynamics, ​their population, and our opportunity to ‌grow the ‌business," ⁠she said

* The bank has 3,500 branches or financial centers that cover 83% of the US population. Since ‌2016, Bank of ​America has invested ‌more than $5 billion ⁠in ​branches

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Alexandra ​Hudson)