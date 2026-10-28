Bank of America plans new branches in Wisconsin, Alabama, New Orleans

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NEW YORK, Oct 28 — Bank of America plans to open 19 branches in Wisconsin by 2030, creating 130 jobs, it said on Wednesday, and is on course to open 50 branches a year across the US.
* BofA also plans to open 10 branches in Birmingham, Alabama, from the first quarter of 2027, and expand in Greater New Orleans in the second half of 2027
* "We continue to strategically enhance and expand our branch network, really trying to reach more of the US population," Holly O'Neill, president of the bank's consumer, retail and preferred banking, told Reuters
* "We choose these markets based on their growth dynamics, their population, and our opportunity to grow the business," she said
* The bank has 3,500 branches or financial centers that cover 83% of the US population. Since 2016, Bank of America has invested more than $5 billion in branches
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)