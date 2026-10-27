Police, courts to close 1975 cold case murder investigation

Posted - Oct. 27, 2026 at 11:56 a.m.

Pat ReavyKSL
 
Summit County Sheriff's Office will make an announcement involving a cold case murder investigation related to convicted serial killer Ted Bundy on Tuesday.

Summit County Sheriff's Office will make an announcement involving a cold case murder investigation related to convicted serial killer Ted Bundy on Tuesday. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

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PARK CITY — A cold case murder investigation involving convicted serial killer Ted Bundy will be officially closed Tuesday.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office and Summit County Attorney's Office are holding a press conference at the Summit County Justice Center on Tuesday to announce the formal closure and present findings attributing the homicide to Ted Bundy.

The conference will be livestreamed at noon here:

The Nancy Perry Baird cold case had long been blamed on Bundy, based solely on the fact that Bundy was living in Utah at the time.

Information will be provided regarding the investigation into the 1975 disappearance of Baird, the findings that led to naming Bundy as her killer and the agencies' decision to close the case.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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