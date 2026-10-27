Police, courts to close 1975 cold case murder investigation

PARK CITY — A cold case murder investigation involving convicted serial killer Ted Bundy will be officially closed Tuesday.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office and Summit County Attorney's Office are holding a press conference at the Summit County Justice Center on Tuesday to announce the formal closure and present findings attributing the homicide to Ted Bundy.

The conference will be livestreamed at noon here:

The Nancy Perry Baird cold case had long been blamed on Bundy, based solely on the fact that Bundy was living in Utah at the time.

Information will be provided regarding the investigation into the 1975 disappearance of Baird, the findings that led to naming Bundy as her killer and the agencies' decision to close the case.

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