GM moves to Nasdaq as first legacy automaker on the exchange (Oct 27)

Updated - Oct. 28, 2026 at 6:26 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 27, 2026 at 4:34 a.m.

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The GM logo on the water tank of the General Motors Ramos Arizpe assembly plant, in Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila state, Mexico, January 19, 2026.

The GM logo on the water tank of the General Motors Ramos Arizpe assembly plant, in Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila state, Mexico, January 19, 2026. (REUTERS/Antonio Ojeda)

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Oct 27 (Reuters) - General Motors said on Tuesday it ​would transfer the listing of its common stock to Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, joining a growing ‌number of companies looking to align themselves with the tech-heavy exchange.

Walmart, Hilton and Palantir are ⁠among the other companies ​that have recently made the ⁠shift to the Nasdaq, chasing proximity to tech stocks as ‌investors rush to ‌invest in the AI buildout.

The Detroit automaker's shares rose ⁠by about 2% in premarket trade ⁠as it was set to become the first legacy automaker on the Nasdaq.

The company has been injecting capital towards modern technology including "eyes-off" autonomous driving on some models as it seeks fresh revenue streams from other products.

"GM's customer-focused, technology-driven ‌strategy is creating value for our ​stockholders, making Nasdaq a natural home for our listing as we grow," said finance chief Paul Jacobson.

The automaker is also developing a new software backbone for future vehicles to deliver the automated-driving system and other digital features, expecting drivers will be willing to pay for them.

The move also comes ​at a time when legacy automakers, pressured by higher costs, ‌have been trying ‌their hand ⁠at producing cheaper, software-heavy vehicles as they try to keep up with Chinese automakers.

GM has a market value of around $64.4 billion, according to data from LSEG.

It expects to begin trading as ‌a Nasdaq-listed company on ​November 17, and will retain ‌its existing ticker symbol.

(Reporting ⁠by Shivansh ​Tiwary and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and ​Devika Syamnath)

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