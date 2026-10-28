Person shot by police after charging Layton officer with a knife, department says

LAYTON — A person was hospitalized after being shot by a Layton police officer early Wednesday after police said they charged at an officer with a knife.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Layton police officers were dispatched to the scene after a caller reported "domestic disturbance" at the Overlook at Sunset Point Apartments, according to Layton Police Department Patrol Lt. Kyle Schroder.

Officers arrived at the scene within a few minutes, and Schroder said police were told a person involved was armed.

Once officers arrived, Schroder said a person charged at an officer with a knife. The officer responded by shooting at the person. No officers were hurt in the altercation, and no other victims were identified, according to police.

The person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to Schroder. A multi-agency team is now investigating the incident.

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