Tom Cruise to receive life achievement award from the American Film Institute

Posted - Oct. 21, 2026 at 2:19 p.m.

Jonathan Landrum Jr.Associated Press
 
Tom Cruise arrives at the premiere of "Digger" on Sept. 28, in Los Angeles.

Tom Cruise arrives at the premiere of "Digger" on Sept. 28, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello, Associated Press )

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Tom Cruise will receive the AFI Life Achievement Award on April 24.
  • Kathleen Kennedy praised Cruise's commitment to film and global icon status.
  • The award recognizes those whose work has advanced film and endured over time.

LOS ANGELES — Tom Cruise is being celebrated with a life achievement award from the American Film Institute, AFI's board of trustees said Wednesday. The award will be handed out at a gala tribute in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre on April 24 next year.

"Tom Cruise is a global icon," said Kathleen Kennedy, chair of AFI's board of trustees, in a statement. She praised Cruise's commitment as an actor and producer and his belief in movies' ability to bring people together.

Cruise, 64, has worked in film for more than four decades, starring in movies including "Risky Business," "A Few Good Men," "Jerry Maguire," "Minority Report" and the "Mission: Impossible" series. He has received three Academy Award nominations for acting: best actor in "Born on the Fourth of July" and "Jerry Maguire" and supporting actor for "Magnolia."

As a producer, Cruise was nominated when "Top Gun: Maverick" received a best picture nomination.

Last year, he received an honorary Oscar at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards.

The AFI Life Achievement Award, established in 1973, recognizes a person whose work has advanced film and stood the test of time. Cruise will join a roster that includes John Ford, Bette Davis, Sidney Poitier, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman and Eddie Murphy, who received the honor earlier this year.

Proceeds from the tribute gala support AFI's education and arts initiatives.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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