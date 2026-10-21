'Glee' to return in reboot for Disney+ and Hulu

Posted - Oct. 21, 2026 at 1:48 p.m.

Danielle BroadwayReuters
 
Ryan Murphy, creator of the TV series "Glee," and cast members including Lea Michele and others pose with the award for best television comedy series at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Jan. 16, 2011. The show is set to return in a reboot, announced on Wednesday.

Ryan Murphy, creator of the TV series "Glee," and cast members including Lea Michele and others pose with the award for best television comedy series at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Jan. 16, 2011. The show is set to return in a reboot, announced on Wednesday. (Lucy Nicholson, Reuters)

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LOS ANGELES — "Glee," the hit musical comedy-drama television ​series, is set to return in a reboot, streaming services Disney+ and Hulu announced on Wednesday.

"It's ‌official, Glee is returning," the platforms said in a joint Instagram ⁠post, though they provided ​no additional details about the ⁠project or its release timeline.

The reboot revives Ryan ‌Murphy's television series, ‌which premiered on Fox in 2009 and ran ⁠for six seasons through 2015. ⁠Set in Lima, Ohio, the show followed members of a high school glee club as they navigated adolescence, friendships and personal challenges.

The series featured a cast that combined established actors and emerging talent, ‌including Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Matthew ​Morrison, Jane Lynch and Darren Criss.

"Glee" became a cultural phenomenon, earning Golden Globe awards for best television series, comedy or musical, in 2010 and 2011. The show was known for its wide-ranging musical performances, covering songs such as Journey's "Don't Stop Believin,'" Michael ​Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" and Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," while also popularizing mash-up ‌numbers that blended ‌multiple ⁠songs into a single performance.

The series has also been associated with the deaths of three cast members: Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, died in 2013; Mark ‌Salling, who portrayed Noah ​Puckerman, died in 2018; ‌and Naya Rivera, who ⁠played ​Santana Lopez, died in 2020.

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