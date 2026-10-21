'Glee' to return in reboot for Disney+ and Hulu

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LOS ANGELES — "Glee," the hit musical comedy-drama television ​series, is set to return in a reboot, streaming services Disney+ and Hulu announced on Wednesday.

"It's ‌official, Glee is returning," the platforms said in a joint Instagram ⁠post, though they provided ​no additional details about the ⁠project or its release timeline.

The reboot revives Ryan ‌Murphy's television series, ‌which premiered on Fox in 2009 and ran ⁠for six seasons through 2015. ⁠Set in Lima, Ohio, the show followed members of a high school glee club as they navigated adolescence, friendships and personal challenges.

The series featured a cast that combined established actors and emerging talent, ‌including Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Matthew ​Morrison, Jane Lynch and Darren Criss.

"Glee" became a cultural phenomenon, earning Golden Globe awards for best television series, comedy or musical, in 2010 and 2011. The show was known for its wide-ranging musical performances, covering songs such as Journey's "Don't Stop Believin,'" Michael ​Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" and Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," while also popularizing mash-up ‌numbers that blended ‌multiple ⁠songs into a single performance.

The series has also been associated with the deaths of three cast members: Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, died in 2013; Mark ‌Salling, who portrayed Noah ​Puckerman, died in 2018; ‌and Naya Rivera, who ⁠played ​Santana Lopez, died in 2020.