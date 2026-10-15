Experience Filipino culture through food, dance and community at the Bayanihan Fiesta

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SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Filipino community is getting ready to celebrate Filipino American History Month with the Bayanihan Fiesta, a free event made to share Filipino culture, food and traditions with the Utah community. Jive Bullock of the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Utah said you'll find an immersive cultural experience from the moment you arrive.

"It's definitely going to be a sensory experience," Bullock said. "As Filipino Americans and Filipinos living here in the U.S., we take a lot of pride in our heritage, and we take our hospitality very seriously."

Food will be one of the main attractions at the fiesta. Owner of Mama's Kitchen Cherry Reoch shared several traditional Filipino favorites that you'll find during the celebration.

"We have the best of everything," she said.

Reoch highlighted halo-halo, a popular shaved-ice dessert, lumpia, and several different kinds of rice cakes.

"The puto is so soft and fluffy. Like, sometimes it melts in your mouth," she described. "The pichi pichi right on top has fresh coconut and it's really good."

Another Filipino staple you can expect is pancit, a traditional noodle dish

"In Filipinos, this actually symbolizes long life, so we always have it every celebration," Reoch said.

Beyond food, the fiesta's goal is to support local Filipino-owned businesses and celebrate the spirit of bayanihan, a Filipino tradition of community cooperation. Bullock explained that the term originally referred to neighbors working together to move a house from one location to another.

"In the present day, it reflects how much of the Filipino value of being able to come together communally in solidarity, helping people without expecting anything in return," she said.

The festival will also feature cultural performances. The Gracielou Cultural Dance Group has been spreading Filipino culture through dance across Utah since 2018.

Pacci-Utah Bayanihan Fiesta

Free admission

Saturday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sorenson Unity Center

1383 S 900 W, Salt Lake City, Utah

This story originally aired on KSL TV and has been reformatted for a digital audience using artificial intelligence.