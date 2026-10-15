Cancer survivor cycles around the world to raise awareness for cancer research

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SALT LAKE CITY — A cancer survivor is cycling around the world in hopes of giving others facing the disease a reason to keep going.

Eric Calmand, a former French national cycling champion, began his three-year journey in France in April 2026. He is traveling through the United States before continuing through Central and South America and eventually reaching Asia.

Calmand also hopes to visit all seven wonders of the world during the journey.

"If I can give hope to people, my journey is a success," Calmand said.

After surviving prostate cancer, Calmand wanted to show others that a diagnosis does not mean life is over.

"I thought that it would be good to show people who are struggling with cancer that life is not over and you still ... do something great and physically great also," he said.

Although he is taking on the physical challenge of cycling across continents, Calmand said he continues to manage long-term side effects from cancer.

"I had one side effect, which I will have to deal with for the rest of my life, so in my bags I got the treatments I have to do every day and twice a week," he said.

Through his journey, Calmand hopes to raise awareness and money for cancer research while encouraging others living with cancer to continue pursuing their goals.

His journey is expected to take three years. More information about his route and mission is available at Eric Bikes the World for Cancer.