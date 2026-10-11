'He just gets to be a kid': Brewers games bring comfort to 9-year-old who lost both parents

MILWAUKEE — For many Wisconsin baseball fans, the Milwaukee Brewers have provided a source of joy and a welcome break from life's challenges this season. For 9-year-old Kevin Higgins, that escape has taken on an even deeper meaning.

After losing his mother to cancer in February and his father in July, Kevin has found comfort in baseball and cheering on his favorite team alongside his aunt, Cassandra Jordan.

The two share a love of the Brewers.

"We're sitting in the seat the entire time, and he's locked in on every hit, every pitch," Jordan said.

Their love for the team extends beyond the ballpark. Signed baseballs, hats, cards and souvenir bats fill their collection, creating lasting memories around the game they love.

But this season, Brewers games have become more than just baseball.

Jordan said one of her last memories with her sister, Kevin's mother, was walking into American Family Field together.

"Our last moment with Kevin's mom and my sister was walking into AmFam with her. It was the last time she walked," Jordan said. "I think Kevin is still at an age where he doesn't realize how therapeutic it is."

For Kevin, the ballpark offers a chance to focus on the game and simply be a kid.

"Watching Kevin walk in and he just gets to be a kid and kind of let it all go. It's nice to see because of what he's been through this year," Jordan said.

And when Kevin watches the Brewers, he has one player in particular he keeps his eyes on: pitcher Jacob Misiorowski.

"I like how he pitches, and he always throws strikes," Kevin said.

Jordan said Kevin hopes to meet Misiorowski someday.

"He really wants to meet the Miz. He loves pitching like the Miz," Jordan said.

On Sunday night, Kevin and Jordan will be back cheering on the Brewers as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I hope the Brewers pull off a win," Kevin said.

After last year's loss, Kevin has a message for Brewers fans heading into the matchup.

"Fans have to be really loud," Kevin said.

"Let's go Brewers, come on, we can do it!" Jordan said.

For Kevin, every pitch brings another opportunity to cheer for his favorite team, share a special bond with his aunt and find a little joy amid a difficult year.