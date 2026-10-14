Pennsylvania reports 1,222 measles cases as outbreak grows

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Oct 14 — The Pennsylvania Health Department on Wednesday reported 1,222 measles cases in the state, up 86 cases from a week earlier.
Key details include:
• Measles-related hospitalizations this year stand at 225, according to state health department data
• The state health department has reported five measles-related deaths so far
• The CDC has confirmed two measles-associated deaths in 2026, though it has not identified the states involved
• The US has recorded 4,080 measles cases this year as of October 8, according to CDC data
• The CDC said on Tuesday it would deploy additional support to Pennsylvania to help investigate the outbreak
(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)