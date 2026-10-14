Pennsylvania reports 1,222 measles cases as outbreak grows

Posted - Oct. 14, 2026 at 11:30 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
An illustration photo shows a dose of Merck M-M-RII (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Virus Vaccine Live) taken in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, US September 18, 2026.

An illustration photo shows a dose of Merck M-M-RII (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Virus Vaccine Live) taken in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, US September 18, 2026. (REUTERS/Hannah Beier/File Photo)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 14 — The Pennsylvania Health Department ​on Wednesday reported 1,222 measles cases in ‌the state, up 86 cases from ⁠a week ​earlier.

Key details ⁠include:

• Measles-related hospitalizations this ‌year stand ‌at 225, according to state ⁠health ⁠department data

• The state health department has reported five measles-related deaths so far

• The CDC has confirmed ‌two measles-associated ​deaths in 2026, though it has not identified the states involved

• The US has recorded 4,080 measles cases this year as ​of October 8, ‌according to ‌CDC ⁠data

• The CDC said on Tuesday it would deploy additional support to Pennsylvania ‌to help investigate ​the outbreak

(Reporting ‌by Siddhi ⁠Mahatole ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim ​Zahid)

Most recent Lifestyle stories

Related topics

Lifestyle
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  