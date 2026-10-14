Pennsylvania reports 1,222 measles cases as outbreak grows

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Oct 14 — The Pennsylvania Health Department ​on Wednesday reported 1,222 measles cases in ‌the state, up 86 cases from ⁠a week ​earlier.

Key details ⁠include:

• Measles-related hospitalizations this ‌year stand ‌at 225, according to state ⁠health ⁠department data

• The state health department has reported five measles-related deaths so far

• The CDC has confirmed ‌two measles-associated ​deaths in 2026, though it has not identified the states involved

• The US has recorded 4,080 measles cases this year as ​of October 8, ‌according to ‌CDC ⁠data

• The CDC said on Tuesday it would deploy additional support to Pennsylvania ‌to help investigate ​the outbreak

(Reporting ‌by Siddhi ⁠Mahatole ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim ​Zahid)