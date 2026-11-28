OGDEN — A holiday tradition that has brightened downtown Ogden for more than six decades is once again earning national recognition.

Ogden's Christmas Village is competing for USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Award for best public holiday lights display, after finishing second in the nation last year. Organizers are hoping community support can help the display claim the top spot this year.

"This is a 64-year-old tradition that I came to when I was a kid," said Craig Bialik, spokesperson for Ogden Christmas Village. "I brought my kids. Now, I'm bringing my grandchildren."

The annual display features hundreds of decorated trees, holiday cottages and nearly 800,000 LED lights spread throughout downtown Ogden. The lights are set to illuminate during the village's opening celebration, drawing thousands of visitors to the city's historic downtown.

Bialik said the event's longevity reflects the dedication of the community members who help bring it to life each year.

"It really takes a village to make a village," he said. "Hundreds of people have put time and effort into this."

According to organizers, volunteers spent more than 2,200 hours preparing this year's display, decorating 325 trees and 56 holiday cottages ahead of opening night.

The village's growing national profile is attracting attention beyond northern Utah.

"I think we're having a lot of exposure from the rest of the country and the world," visitor Derek Pettigrew said. "Ogden's a great spot. It's a gem that people are finding out about."

For many families, Christmas Village remains a longstanding holiday tradition. Pettigrew said his family visits every year and recently began attending opening night celebrations as well.

"We're actually from the Ogden area, so it's kind of a tradition that we come every year," he said. "Opening night is fairly new for us, so it's kind of fun."

Ogden's Christmas Village has placed among the nation's top holiday light displays for three consecutive years, finishing third in 2024 and second in 2025. Voting for this year's USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Award remains open through Nov. 30, and supporters can vote once per day.

Organizers hope enough votes will help bring the national title home to Ogden.

"If you're out there, you still have a couple days to vote," Bialik said. "Please do go to USA Today and vote for Ogden's Christmas Village."